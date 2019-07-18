Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Knoll, Inc. (KNL); Emerson Radio (MSN)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 8 sold and trimmed stakes in Emerson Radio Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.30 million shares, down from 2.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Emerson Radio Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. KNL’s profit would be $21.89 million giving it 13.13 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Knoll, Inc.’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 337,610 shares traded or 40.12% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Radio Corp. for 4 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 26,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 22 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 192,100 shares.

The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 600 shares traded. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has declined 17.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MSN News: 20/04/2018 DJ Emerson Radio Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.88 million. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates in three divisions: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Knoll, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,950 are held by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). The New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Cwm Lc owns 92 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Inc L P holds 1,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Skyline Asset Management L P invested in 1.81% or 561,500 shares. 374 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Management invested in 0% or 156,262 shares. Cordasco Financial has invested 0.05% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 456,474 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 19,254 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 10,915 shares. Roosevelt Group has 24,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

