Analysts See $-0.44 EPS for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC); Veritable LP Trimmed By $305,976 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.73% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 100,466 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 4.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ iRhythm Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRTC); 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Appoints C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – iRhythm Technologies Appoints UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Professor C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to its Board of Directors

Veritable Lp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp sold 5,368 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Veritable Lp holds 52,486 shares with $2.99 million value, down from 57,854 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.65M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. strike on China’s ZTE another blow for Qualcomm

Veritable Lp increased Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 8,721 shares to 879,766 valued at $75.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 141,187 shares and now owns 1.20 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was raised too.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 265,102 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dodge Cox reported 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa accumulated 1.09% or 225,020 shares. 11,978 were reported by Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation. Fayerweather Charles invested 0.69% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Department Mb Natl Bank N A stated it has 100 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 0.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,000 shares. The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 8.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Grimes And Incorporated stated it has 128,961 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Israel-based Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 170,634 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 49,210 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $2.03M was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Mizuho downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 30.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.

