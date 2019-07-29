Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT); Last Week EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Analysts

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ILPT’s profit would be $28.63 million giving it 11.78 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 305,585 shares traded. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has declined 5.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ILPT News: 27/03/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Names John C. Popeo as Managing Trustee; 19/03/2018 INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST CLOSES SYNDICATION OF $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Its Initial Div on Common Shrs

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14 target. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 15 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. See EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 3.83 million shares traded or 69.68% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.