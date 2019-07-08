Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT); International Speedway (ISCA) Has 0.77 Sentiment

International Speedway Corp (ISCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 57 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 74 sold and reduced their holdings in International Speedway Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 19.53 million shares, down from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding International Speedway Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 64 Increased: 40 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ILPT’s profit would be $28.62 million giving it 12.31 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 40,773 shares traded. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has declined 5.88% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ILPT News: 27/03/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Names John C. Popeo as Managing Trustee; 19/03/2018 INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST CLOSES SYNDICATION OF $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Its Initial Div on Common Shrs

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was organized under Maryland law in 2017. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 52,791 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.75% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation for 1.73 million shares. Lindsell Train Ltd owns 1.08 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 16,040 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.4% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 105,058 shares.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 25.34 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.