Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Genpact Limited (G); Benefitfocusinc Has 1.24 Sentiment

Benefitfocusinc (BNFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 68 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 55 decreased and sold their positions in Benefitfocusinc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 31.12 million shares, down from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Benefitfocusinc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 19 Increased: 48 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 25.71 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $4400 lowest target. $45’s average target is 18.27% above currents $38.05 stock price. Genpact had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 48.48% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Tikvah Management Llc holds 5.55% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. for 720,850 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 154,210 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0.45% invested in the company for 4.14 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 65,195 shares.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $725.55 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.