Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Franco-Nevada (FNV); Servicesource International (SREV) Sentiment Is 0.5

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 22 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 44 reduced and sold their equity positions in Servicesource International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 56.98 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $80.44 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. for 5.52 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 6.63 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 5.26 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.43% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $17.31 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 115.01 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.

