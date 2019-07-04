Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Equinor ASA (EQNR); Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake By $24.67 Million

Analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.73% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. EQNR’s profit would be $1.47B giving it 11.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Equinor ASA’s analysts see -4.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 478,023 shares traded. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has declined 22.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EQNR News: 23/05/2018 – REG-Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – EQUINOR IS PLEASED TO HAVE BEEN AWARDED 9 NEW LICENCES IN 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND, 8 AS OPERATOR, AS ANNOUNCED BY OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY (OGA) TODAY; 25/05/2018 – EQUINOR GETS CONSENT FOR USE OF OSEBERG EAST UNTIL MARCH 2031; 23/05/2018 STATOIL: EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN THE 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND – EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN THE 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND – EQUINOR.COM; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – PLAN IS TO PROGRESS WORK IN LICENSE THROUGH A SITE SURVEY AND TO DRILL WELL IN 2019 IN LINE WITH STRATEGY TO EFFICIENTLY MATURE AND DRILL PROSPECTS; 29/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – RECOMMENDS RE-ELECTION OF JEROEN VAN DER VEER, WENCHE AGERUP, BJØRN TORE GODAL AND REBEKKA GLASSER HERLOFSEN AS SHAREHOLDER-ELECTED MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – EQUINOR, SOCAR AGREE TO DEVELOP NEW ENERGY FIELD IN AZERBAIJAN; 31/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA: PLAN FOR DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATION (PDO) FOR PHASE 2 WILL BE SUBMITTED BEFORE SEPTEMBER 2018; 30/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s SOCAR signs deals for Caspian fields with Equinor; 24/05/2018 – EQUINOR SAYS TROLL A PLATFORM SHUT ON THURSDAY UNTIL 1700 GMT

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 39.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 234,972 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 353,929 shares with $37.47M value, down from 588,901 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $7.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 282,585 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80 million for 21.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management invested in 0.02% or 9,601 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Rothschild & Asset Management Us invested 0.74% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 44,373 were accumulated by Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability has 86,261 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 775 shares stake. Old National Bankshares In reported 2,096 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 555 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 85,882 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 114,889 shares. King Luther Cap Management has 12,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt & has invested 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cipher Lp has invested 0.3% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Profund Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 78,161 shares to 2.39 million valued at $39.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Far Pt Acquisition Corp stake by 669,690 shares and now owns 1.00 million shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Equinor sets timetable for Rosebank project off U.K. – Seeking Alpha" published on June 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Equinor to take over Arctic oil project from OMV – Seeking Alpha" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Rosebank Brings Equinor's Growth Potential Back Into Focus – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $66.60 billion. The firm operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development divisions. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It also transports, processes, makes, markets, and trades in gas and oil commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals.