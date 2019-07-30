Analysts See $-0.44 EPS for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX); Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.97 EPS change or 81.74% from last quarter’s $-2.41 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 13,056 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 46 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced stakes in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.36 million shares, down from 8.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $500.39 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

The stock increased 3.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 45,006 shares traded. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) has risen 17.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVC News: 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, ALBERT S WILL PAY UNIT A TRANSITION ALLOWANCE WITHIN 30 DAYS; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS SETS TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OF BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – ON MAY 25, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO CUSTOMER DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Natural Grocers customers pledge to protect the ladybug this Earth Day; 05/04/2018 – Natural Grocers to open Alberta Commons store with ribbon cutting on April 18; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $0.43 TO $0.50; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, UNIT APPOINTED ALBERT S ORGANICS AS ITS PRIMARY DISTRIBUTOR OF ORGANIC PRODUCE PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers Narrows FY View To EPS 43c-EPS 50c; 30/05/2018 – Natural Grocers expands craft beer and wine offerings to Oregon

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. for 185,000 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc owns 302,337 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.08% invested in the company for 62,777 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Plc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 275,295 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $204.19 million. The Company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. It has a 20.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts.

