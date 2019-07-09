Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE); Karpus Management Has Lowered Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Holding By $2.67 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) stake by 20.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Karpus Management Inc holds 1.26 million shares with $10.65M value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc now has $178.21 million valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 43,507 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CORE’s profit would be $20.18 million giving it 22.67 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 105,784 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M

Karpus Management Inc increased Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fund (CEM) stake by 46,370 shares to 240,004 valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp Fd (FAM) stake by 43,493 shares and now owns 1.63M shares. Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) was raised too.

More notable recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dreyfus Municipal Income declares $0.0525 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Muni CEF Update Part II – Best And Worst Muni CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2017. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax Free Income From Municipal Bond Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Ex-Dividend Dates Work – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2012.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 38.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 55,445 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 10,410 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Parkside Bancshares And has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 50 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Geode Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Us National Bank De reported 150 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 29,906 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Board reported 41,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 136,213 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Company owns 97,770 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 17,701 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4.82M shares. Principal Grp stated it has 374,860 shares.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Core-Mark (CORE) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AutoZone’s Focus on New Programs & Core Business – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ocado’s earnings dented by capacity constraint after fire – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMDâ€™s Third-Gen Ryzen Cements Its Comeback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.