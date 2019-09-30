Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG); Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Sentiment Is 0.04

Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CCBG’s profit would be $7.37M giving it 15.41 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 23,411 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.95, from 1.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 8 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 197 sold and decreased equity positions in Horizon Pharma Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.39 million shares, down from 151.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Horizon Pharma Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 1 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 195 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment is 2 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 2 investors sold Capital City Bank Group, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. only 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 2.68% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett And invested in 250 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Ameriprise Finance reported 319,585 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 33,140 shares. Strs Ohio reported 24,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 94,163 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Menta Cap Lc reported 11,770 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 541,325 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Incorporated reported 8,542 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust has 145,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc accumulated 42,600 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 925 shares.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company has market cap of $454.15 million. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations.

Jabodon Pt Co holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for 187,808 shares. Knott David M owns 50,046 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 362,980 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,202 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $89.50M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 78.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 1.87 million shares traded or 28.19% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500.