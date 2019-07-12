Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR); Shorts at SIMBA ESSEL ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (SMBZF) Raised By 216%

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BHR’s profit would be $14.43M giving it 5.25 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 10,426 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has risen 23.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs

SIMBA ESSEL ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMBZF) had an increase of 216% in short interest. SMBZF’s SI was 31,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 216% from 10,000 shares previously. With 13,500 avg volume, 2 days are for SIMBA ESSEL ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMBZF)’s short sellers to cover SMBZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.006 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Simba Essel Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMBZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Taipan Resources – ‘Surrounded By Success’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2014.

Simba Essel Energy Inc. acquires, explores, and develops gas and oil properties in Africa. The company has market cap of $2.24 million. It owns interests in the production sharing contract for Block 2A that covers an area of 7,802 square kilometers located in Mandera Basin, Northeast Kenya; Blocks 1 and 2 comprising 12,000 square kilometers located onshore in Bove basin, Guinea; and three gas and oil concessions in the Doba, Doseo, and Erdis basins, Chad. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Simba Energy Inc. and changed its name to Simba Essel Energy Inc. in April 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by B. Riley & Co.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $303.03 million.

