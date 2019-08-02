Analysts See $-0.44 EPS for Athenex, Inc. (ATNX); R F Industries LTD (RFIL) Has 0.93 Sentiment

R F Industries LTD (RFIL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold positions in R F Industries LTD. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.68 million shares, up from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding R F Industries LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The Company’s Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $74.88 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. for 155,679 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 51,980 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 242,998 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,584 shares.

