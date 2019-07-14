Analysts See $0.44 EPS for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT); Overbrook Management Lifted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $0.44 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. AHT’s profit would be $44.94 million giving it 1.44 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 69.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 1.72M shares traded or 86.47% up from the average. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 23.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality: 1Q Comparable RevPAR Down 0.2% to $119.92; 07/05/2018 – Forward Management LLC Exits Ashford Hospitality Prime; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 16,390 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 501,208 shares with $34.63M value, up from 484,818 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $67.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07M shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 71.10 million shares or 1.41% more from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

