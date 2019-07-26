Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN); ASCENTIAL GROUP LTD ORD GBP 0.10 ORDINAR (AIAPF) Sellers Decreased By 9.63% Their Shorts

ASCENTIAL GROUP LTD ORD GBP 0.10 ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had a decrease of 9.63% in short interest. AIAPF’s SI was 165,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.63% from 182,800 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 92 days are for ASCENTIAL GROUP LTD ORD GBP 0.10 ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)’s short sellers to cover AIAPF’s short positions. It closed at $4.9332 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WLDN’s profit would be $4.78 million giving it 20.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Willdan Group, Inc.’s analysts see 330.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 43,447 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $387.11 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 47.92 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Willdan Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,667 are held by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P holds 43,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 138,267 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 9,050 shares. 117,200 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Conestoga Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 8,920 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 662 shares. Whittier has invested 0.04% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Waddell Reed Finance accumulated 80,320 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 12,426 shares. Putnam Llc reported 31,114 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 15,090 shares.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.