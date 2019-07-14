Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN); Ametek (AME) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Ametek Inc (AME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 218 funds increased and started new holdings, while 213 decreased and sold positions in Ametek Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 188.47 million shares, up from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ametek Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 184 Increased: 142 New Position: 76.

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 19.44% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WLDN’s profit would be $4.78 million giving it 20.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Willdan Group, Inc.’s analysts see 330.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 36,479 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $392.22 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 48.55 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Willdan Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 2,984 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 15,176 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Teton Advsr holds 36,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,507 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 500 shares. Vanguard Gp has 471,126 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 308,119 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 7,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 721,710 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 1,481 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 9,050 shares in its portfolio. 117,200 were reported by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Federated Invsts Pa owns 283,451 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 1.15 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (AME) has risen 15.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.68 million for 22.09 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.73 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. It has a 26.38 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4.21% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. for 530,309 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc owns 43,860 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forte Capital Llc Adv has 2.78% invested in the company for 92,954 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Broad Run Investment Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 552,544 shares.