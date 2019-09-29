Analysts See $0.43 EPS for The First of Long Island (FLIC); Last Week Signature Bank (SBNY) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 15.54% above currents $120.3 stock price. Signature Bank had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 15. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. See Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 10.26% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FLIC’s profit would be $10.61 million giving it 13.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, The First of Long Island Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 43,506 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $565.71 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 2 investors sold The First of Long Island Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,010 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Banc Funds Communication Limited reported 264,475 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp stated it has 161,655 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce reported 11,965 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,601 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Pnc Financial Group holds 26 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 302,335 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 4,473 shares. Diamond Hill Management invested in 0.06% or 524,867 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 701,681 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0% or 137,947 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 206,606 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

