Analysts See $-0.43 EPS for Savara Inc. (SVRA); RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.16% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Savara Inc.’s analysts see 26.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.535. About 2,490 shares traded. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) has risen 19.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SVRA News: 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of lnhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection; 11/03/2018 – SAVARA: TO STOP SUPPORT OF AIRONITE DEVELOPMENT; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of Inhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontube; 14/03/2018 – Savara 4Q Loss/Shr 23c; 29/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – CULTURE CONVERSION HAS NOW BEEN ACHIEVED IN BOTH PATIENTS, ALONG WITH MEANINGFUL CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Savara Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVRA); 19/03/2018 – Savara at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 17/05/2018 – Savara 30.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – Savara: Interim Results From Study May Be Provided in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Savara Initiates Phase 2a Clinical Study of Molgradex for the Treatment of NTM Lung Infection

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. See RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 4,069 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 19/03/2018 – Inventory Limits February Home Sales While Pushing Up Prices

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $520.88 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 6,778 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 119,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 396,215 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,107 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 51,440 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 129,714 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 36,521 shares. Prudential Financial has 28,610 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 667,899 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 33,980 shares. Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.02% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 823,884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 122,911 shares valued at $3.73 million was bought by Liniger Gail A.. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Liniger David L. bought $4.47M. The insider Dow Roger J. bought 9,100 shares worth $293,930.