Analysts See $-0.43 EPS for Savara Inc. (SVRA); John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) Has 0.28 Sentiment

Analysts expect Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.16% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Savara Inc.’s analysts see 26.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 282,989 shares traded. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) has declined 77.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SVRA News: 27/03/2018 – Savara Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Savara: Study Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 11/03/2018 – SAVARA: TO STOP SUPPORT OF AIRONITE DEVELOPMENT; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of lnhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection; 11/03/2018 – Savara: Core Business Focusing on Treatment of Orphan Lung Diseases Unaffected by Results in Study; 14/03/2018 – Savara 4Q Loss/Shr 23c; 11/03/2018 – Savara to End Aironite Support After Study Misses Endpoints; 13/03/2018 – Savara Initiates Phase 2a Clinical Study of Molgradex for the Treatment of NTM Lung Infection; 09/05/2018 – Savara 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 29/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – CULTURE CONVERSION HAS NOW BEEN ACHIEVED IN BOTH PATIENTS, ALONG WITH MEANINGFUL CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.12, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold their positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 825,546 shares, down from 846,811 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $94.68 million. The Company’s product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 24,469 shares traded.