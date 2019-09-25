Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Ajo LP Has Raised Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stake By $4.39 Million

Ajo Lp increased Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) stake by 224.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 47,210 shares as Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Ajo Lp holds 68,263 shares with $6.40M value, up from 21,053 last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corp now has $5.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 364,026 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8

Among 4 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $115’s average target is 18.05% above currents $97.42 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Granahan Mngmt Ma invested in 577,467 shares or 2.68% of the stock. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 436,081 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.48M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 203,247 shares in its portfolio. 33,717 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Act Ii Mngmt Lp has 10,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 494 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Raymond James And Associates invested in 13,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 32,807 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 125,266 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 525,924 shares.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $33.03 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 6.75% above currents $40.29 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $4500 target in Monday, September 9 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 42,868 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackstone Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 14,000 shares. Stack Financial Management invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nordea Invest holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.64 million shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated invested in 30,543 shares. Hsbc Public owns 671,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 126,423 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.98M shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Artemis Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.12 million shares. Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 1.21M shares.