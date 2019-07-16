Analysts See $-0.43 EPS for Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM); Argent Trust Company Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Position

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $30.17 EPS change or 98.59% from last quarter’s $-30.6 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Neuronetics, Inc.’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 39,709 shares traded. Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 28.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 3,605 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Argent Trust Company holds 8,998 shares with $1.71M value, down from 12,603 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $107.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 3.26M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $235.81 million. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.26 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. Shares for $380,000 were sold by SUGAR RONALD D.