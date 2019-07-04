Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI); Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. Benchmark maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $205 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 23.21% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. MMI’s profit would be $16.79 million giving it 17.98 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Marcus & Millichap, Inc.’s analysts see 7.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 60,893 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold Marcus & Millichap, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 59,504 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 138,800 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 24,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Com reported 31,730 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability holds 9,084 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) or 221,501 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 666,217 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 61,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Pier Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 27,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.