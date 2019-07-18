Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG); Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed By $14.83 Million Its Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Position

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 18.87% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. KRG’s profit would be $36.09 million giving it 8.93 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Kite Realty Group Trust’s analysts see -2.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 72,238 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has risen 10.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: The KRG Prime Minister @PMBarzani sets parliamentary and presidential elections date in the; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP: DANIEL R. SINK TO STEP DOWN AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N – COMPANY IS IN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR A NEW CFO; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 17/04/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: #BREAKING: There is no negotiations between Erbil-Baghdad-Washington regarding the return of #Peshmerga; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JULY 28, 2020 TO APRIL 22, 2022; 14/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Planned Opening of Levity Live Entertainment Venue at Parkside Town Commons; 23/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces Daniel R. Sink to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 142,609 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s stock declined 9.09%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 516,115 shares with $53.77M value, down from 658,724 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co now has $7.09 billion valuation. It closed at $103.76 lastly. It is down 14.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $118,425 activity. Heath R Fear bought $118,425 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Kite Realty Group Trust shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc has 11,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 169,283 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 27,438 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 54,866 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,123 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,555 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc reported 0.12% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 21,720 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1.32M shares. Northern Trust holds 1.53M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Lsv Asset Management invested 0.03% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Among 3 analysts covering Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kite Realty Gr Trust had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) rating on Thursday, March 14. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 4.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. 22,115 shares were sold by Cusick Thomas B., worth $2.37M on Friday, February 8. 8,893 Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares with value of $956,928 were sold by Fogliato Franco. 7,706 Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares with value of $811,596 were sold by GEORGE EDWARD S. The insider Bragdon Peter J sold 17,605 shares worth $1.83 million. Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16M worth of stock or 20,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 2,753 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 516,115 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 32,286 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated accumulated 18,515 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 15,960 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 69 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 12,371 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Advsrs Asset Management Inc stated it has 4,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management reported 7,646 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Legal & General Gru Inc Public Ltd Liability Company has 18,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,525 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 848,985 shares to 10.63 million valued at $167.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Street Properties C (NYSEMKT:FSP) stake by 274,234 shares and now owns 6.92M shares. Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) was raised too.