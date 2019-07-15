Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE); SUBARU ORDINARY SHARES (FUJHF) Shorts Increased By 0.72%

SUBARU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUJHF) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. FUJHF’s SI was 1.09M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1208 days are for SUBARU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FUJHF)’s short sellers to cover FUJHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 104 shares traded. Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. HE’s profit would be $46.85M giving it 25.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 155,035 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The company??s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell”.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It makes, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components.