Analysts See $0.43 EPS for CubeSmart (CUBE); VERBUND AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OEZVF) Shorts Down By 14.32%

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CUBE’s profit would be $82.76 million giving it 20.29 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, CubeSmart’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.41M shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It has a 37.57 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CubeSmart has $3800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 4.58% above currents $34.9 stock price. CubeSmart had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 17 with “Outperform”.