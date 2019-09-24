Analysts See $0.43 EPS for Apollo Investment (AINV); Vereit (VER) SI Decreased By 17.7%

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) had a decrease of 17.7% in short interest. VER’s SI was 31.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.7% from 38.47M shares previously. With 9.35M avg volume, 3 days are for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)’s short sellers to cover VER’s short positions. The SI to Vereit Inc’s float is 3.28%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 40.10 million shares traded or 277.33% up from the average. VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has risen 21.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VER News: 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Rev $315.1M; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q FFO $0.185/Shr; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q Net $32.5M; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Vereit; 04/05/2018 – VEREIT 1Q REV. $315.1M; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – VEREIT® Enters Into New $2.9 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AINV’s profit would be $29.15 million giving it 9.66 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Apollo Investment Corporation’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 93,797 shares traded. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has declined 8.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AINV News: 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – HOWARD WIDRA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NAMED A DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT 4Q NAV/SHR $6.56; 04/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Says Tanner Powell Appointed President; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT NAMES HOWARD WIDRA CEO & NAMED A DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP – HOWARD WIDRA SUCCEEDS JAMES ZELTER AS CEO; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Apollo Investment Corp.’s Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Says Howard Widra Appointed CEO and Named to Board; 21/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES APOLLO INVESTMENT’S ‘BBB-‘ RTGS ON WATCH NEGATIVE; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 15C, EST. 16C

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.35 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 39.02 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.

More notable recent VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VEREIT prices upsized equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vereit launches stock offering; shares fall 2.7% – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VEREIT, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VEREIT, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering VEREIT (NYSE:VER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. VEREIT has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.25’s average target is -3.65% below currents $9.6 stock price. VEREIT had 5 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan.