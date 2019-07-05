Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Tutor Perini (TPC); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Inogen, Inc. (INGN)

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Needham has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. TPC’s profit would be $21.08 million giving it 8.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Tutor Perini Corporation’s analysts see -4,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 252,222 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 27,387 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 51,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Lc owns 20,465 shares. 17,071 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,029 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 51,800 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Street Corporation reported 666,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 31,873 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 231,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,435 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Proshare Lc accumulated 4,137 shares or 0% of the stock.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 32 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $729.12 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It has a 7.71 P/E ratio. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $827,600 was sold by Ronald N. Tutor Separate Property Trust.

Among 3 analysts covering Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tutor Perini had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by DA Davidson. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, February 1 to “Neutral”.