Analysts See $0.42 EPS for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG); 0 Analysts Covering Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. TPVG’s profit would be $10.44 million giving it 9.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 112,718 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Among 2 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 13.30% above currents $23.83 stock price. Juniper Networks had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) latest ratings:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development firm specializing investments in growth stage. The company has market cap of $403.72 million. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. It has a 7.07 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.82M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M