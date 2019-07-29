Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Triple-S Management (GTS); Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Genworth Finl (GNW) Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 46.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 175,000 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock declined 26.36%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 550,000 shares with $2.11M value, up from 375,000 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 342,633 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days

Analysts expect Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. GTS’s profit would be $10.20M giving it 14.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Triple-S Management Corporation’s analysts see -42.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 9,571 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 65,958 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Whittier has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Westchester Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 372,802 shares stake. Charles Schwab reported 0.01% stake. Sei invested in 0% or 11,613 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 413,400 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 193,790 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 688 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 200,000 shares. Natixis owns 18,469 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 123,430 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 178,500 shares. 709,000 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 10,256 shares to 41,042 valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 175,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 340,127 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 247 shares. 8,107 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp. Principal Fin Group reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & Communication Inc invested in 381,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Prudential Fin holds 0% or 61,073 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 31,376 shares. 75,000 were reported by Kennedy Cap. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 4,009 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 328,000 shares. 486,601 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 299 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).