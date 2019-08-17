Analysts See $0.42 EPS for The Kroger Co. (KR); Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 54 sold and decreased their stakes in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 146.70 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 38 Increased: 44 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report $0.42 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.44% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. KR’s profit would be $335.50 million giving it 13.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, The Kroger Co.’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6.03 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 15.36% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 7.54 million shares. Ecor1 Capital Llc owns 4.40 million shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridger Management Llc has 4.48% invested in the company for 4.18 million shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Broderick Brian C, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 329,233 shares.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.84 million shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.10 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold The Kroger Co. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Investment Advsr owns 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 44,942 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability reported 181,073 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 215,500 shares. Hartford Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 24,059 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 127,193 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 16,040 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 40,368 shares. 382,084 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.80 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 425,006 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14.51M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 101,182 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 20.74% above currents $22.66 stock price. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Guggenheim maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Pivotal Research. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Pivotal Research. Bank of America maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437.