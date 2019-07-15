Analysts See $-0.42 EPS for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB); Insperity (NSP) Sentiment Is 1.02

Insperity Inc (NSP) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 135 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 133 cut down and sold stakes in Insperity Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 33.07 million shares, down from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Insperity Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 109 Increased: 74 New Position: 61.

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 38.24% from last quarter’s $-0.68 EPS. After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -23.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8844. About 80,139 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 48.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $201.66 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) rating on Monday, March 11. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $15 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.46M for 48.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.49 billion. The firm offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It has a 34.38 P/E ratio. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services.

The stock increased 1.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133.08. About 114,293 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. for 63,215 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 29,039 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Management Co has 2.63% invested in the company for 60,290 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 1.57% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 52,156 shares.