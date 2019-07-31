Analysts See $0.42 EPS for REV Group, Inc. (REVG); INTERPLAY ENTERTAINMENT (IPLY) Sellers Increased By 303.03% Their Shorts

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $0.42 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. REVG’s profit would be $26.21 million giving it 8.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, REV Group, Inc.’s analysts see 110.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 150,142 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 29.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.18% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 10/04/2018 – REV GROUP, REPORTS RETURN OF TOM PHILLIPS AS COO; 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners with HAAS Alert for Use of Safety Cloud Service In E-ONE, Ferrara and KME Trucks; 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Oper Chief; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Sees FY18 Sales $2.4B-$2.7B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in REV Group; 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch of Share Repurchase Program Up to $50 Million; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q EPS 14c; 23/05/2018 – REV Group to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday June 6, 2018

INTERPLAY ENTERTAINMENT CORP (OTCMKTS:IPLY) had an increase of 303.03% in short interest. IPLY’s SI was 26,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 303.03% from 6,600 shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 3 days are for INTERPLAY ENTERTAINMENT CORP (OTCMKTS:IPLY)’s short sellers to cover IPLY’s short positions. It closed at $0.018 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Interplay Entertainment Corp. operates as a developer, publisher, and licensor of video game software in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 million. The firm produces and licenses titles for various interactive entertainment software platforms in the action/arcade, adventure/RPG, and strategy/puzzle categories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s game portfolio includes Battle Chess, Boogerman, Clay Fighter, Crazy Cats Love, Dark Alliance, Descent, DSiWare, Earthworm Jim, Freespace, Kingpin, M.A.X., Messiah, MDK, Redneck Rampage, Run Like Hell, Sacrifice, T-Rex Rumble, WiiWare, and Giants.

More notable recent REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing REV Group (NYSE:REVG), The Stock That Dropped 16% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why REV Group Stock Dropped 20% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “REV Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of REV Group, Inc. (REVG) and Encourages REVG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $909.13 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.