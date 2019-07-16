Analysts See $-0.42 EPS for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU); Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to report $-0.42 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 58.42% from last quarter’s $-1.01 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Paramount Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -28.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 310,435 shares traded. Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 1.08M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity. On Friday, March 8 Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,313 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% or 130,598 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,308 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 90,165 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zacks Investment reported 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 17,587 shares stake. Hartline Inv has 0.21% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 7,740 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Van Eck Associates accumulated 1.46 million shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Geode Management Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 0.21% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $17.52 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $974.88 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Principal Properties, Strategic Investments, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Among 5 analysts covering Paramount Resources Cl A (TSE:POU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Paramount Resources Cl A had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Altacorp. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by IBC. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets.