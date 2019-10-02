Analysts See $0.42 EPS for MGIC Investment (MTG); CMS Energy (CMS) Has 1.13 Sentiment

CMS Energy Corp (CMS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 200 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 177 reduced and sold their holdings in CMS Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 245.28 million shares, down from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CMS Energy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 144 Increased: 148 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MTG’s profit would be $148.74M giving it 7.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, MGIC Investment Corporation’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 2.31 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 1.67M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has risen 22.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value; 17/05/2018 – CMS SENDS LETTER TO PART D PLANS,SAYS GAG CLAUSES UNACCEPTABLE; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets; 17/04/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Joins CMS to Announce Release of New Medicare Cards, Issues Consumer Alert for Seniors; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $18.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 31.28 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.00 million for 21.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation for 492,800 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 365,532 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 68,161 shares. The Switzerland-based Partners Group Holding Ag has invested 2.32% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

