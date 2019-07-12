Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR); Lord Abbett & Company Upped Its Marketaxess Hldgs Com (MKTX) Position

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. LXFR’s profit would be $11.42M giving it 13.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s analysts see 31.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 19,345 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 61.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 09/05/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.38; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Capital Management NV Exits Position in Luxfer Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY LOSS PER BASIC SHARE $0.09; 19/03/2018 Luxfer Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.23; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% FROM 2017

Lord Abbett & Company increased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (MKTX) stake by 499.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lord Abbett & Company acquired 160,276 shares as Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Lord Abbett & Company holds 192,352 shares with $47.33M value, up from 32,076 last quarter. Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com now has $13.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $355.2. About 35,513 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $628.51 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 57.34 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.

More notable recent Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The UK’s First Hydrogen Train Is Unveiled, Developed With Alternative Fuel Expertise From Luxfer – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 95 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,501 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 197,169 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 18,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa owns 4,116 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 3,670 shares. Mason Street Advisors reported 20,040 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Grp owns 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 125 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Monroe National Bank Mi has 0.5% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 6,304 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 107,619 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

