Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR); Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (EDAP) SI Decreased By 9.98%

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. LXFR’s profit would be $11.42 million giving it 12.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s analysts see 31.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 158,755 shares traded. Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has risen 61.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFR News: 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS; 19/03/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% FROM 2017; 09/05/2018 – Luxfer Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC LXFR.N – INCREASING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL YEAR TO EPS OF $1.20 TO $1.30 ON AN ADJUSTED, PER FULLY DILUTED BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.23; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER SAYS JOE BONN, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF LUXFER, HAS INFORMED CO OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN BY EARLY 2019; 23/04/2018 – Luxfer ECLIPSE™, World’s Lightest-weight SCBA Cylinder for Firefighter Life Support, Launched at FDIC Show; 19/03/2018 – LUXFER – HAVE STARTED PROCESS OF RECRUITING TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTING A NEW CHAIRPERSON

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, makes, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $582.82 million. It operates in two divisions, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. It has a 53.18 P/E ratio. The Gas Cylinders segment makes and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand.