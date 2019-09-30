Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Flushing Financial (FFIC); Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding

Analysts expect Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. FFIC’s profit would be $11.84M giving it 12.17 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Flushing Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 61,907 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 167,702 shares with $12.30 million value, down from 175,002 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 741,273 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Among 5 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is 7.86% above currents $73.55 stock price. Tempur Sealy Intl had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Division reported 7,463 shares. Macroview Inv Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 99,250 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 6,397 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 535,332 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 40,381 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,305 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.02% or 15,445 shares. Oberndorf William E has 74,252 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Company invested in 0.97% or 16,886 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 156,660 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 11,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP reported 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amer Century Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $576.16 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9,803 activity. Cullen Susan bought $5,748 worth of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.33 million shares or 1.00% less from 21.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 39,299 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 437 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). D E Shaw Company reported 74,775 shares. Denali Advsr Llc reported 367 shares stake. Aqr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 77,236 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 1,302 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,823 shares. Teton Advsrs invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 83,634 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 1,474 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 363,332 shares. Northern invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 17,988 shares.