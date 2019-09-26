Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Flushing Financial (FFIC); Last Week ArcBest (ARCB) Coverage

Analysts expect Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. FFIC’s profit would be $11.84M giving it 12.22 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Flushing Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 64,915 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP FFIC.O – QTRLY CORE DILUTED EPS WAS $0.37,DOWN 7.5% YOY; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $30's average target is -5.36% below currents $31.7 stock price.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $808.99 million. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to clients in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $9,803 activity. Cullen Susan had bought 300 shares worth $5,748 on Monday, August 5.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $578.70 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

