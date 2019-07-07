Analysts See $0.42 EPS for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR); ROTORK PLC ORD 5P ORDINARY SHARES (RTOXF) SI Increased By 4.2%

ROTORK PLC ORD 5P ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had an increase of 4.2% in short interest. RTOXF’s SI was 131,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.2% from 126,300 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 41 days are for ROTORK PLC ORD 5P ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)’s short sellers to cover RTOXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 3,168 shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. FR’s profit would be $52.66M giving it 22.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 323,284 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 42.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Industrial Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $38 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry leading customer service to multinational firms and regional customers. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. In total, we own and have under development approximately 65.5 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2017.