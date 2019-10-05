Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Black Knight, Inc. (BKI); AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LTD SPONSORED ADR (ADPXY) SI Decreased By 9.09%

AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ADPXY) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. ADPXY’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ADPXY)’s short sellers to cover ADPXY’s short positions. The stock increased 7.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 500 shares traded or 180.90% up from the average. Audio Pixels Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ADPXY) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. BKI’s profit would be $62.65 million giving it 36.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Black Knight, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 619,946 shares traded. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has risen 21.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BKI News: 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Named One of the Healthiest Companies by First Coast Worksite Wellness Council; 07/05/2018 – Black Knight Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.73-Adj EPS $1.81; 05/03/2018 – Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor: Homes in Lowest Price Tiers Continue to See Greatest Appreciation, Tightest Affordability; 17/04/2018 – Black Knight Recognized as One of Housing Finance lndustry’s Most Innovative Technology Companies by HousingWire’s 2018 HW Tech100; 17/04/2018 – Black Knight Recognized as One of Housing Finance Industry’s Most Innovative Technology Companies by HousingWire’s 2018 HW; 22/03/2018 – Black Knight’s First Look at February 2018 Mortgage Data: Though Hurricane-Related Delinquencies Linger, Foreclosures Fall; Prepays Hit Four-Year Low; 08/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Fannie Mae Renews Agreement With Black Knight for DMRS Online Tool; Helps Servicers and Attorneys Report Default-Related Milestone Events; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Audio Pixels Limited, develops digital speakers in Australia and Israel. The company has market cap of $362.56 million.

More notable recent Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Black Knight’s First Look: Foreclosure Starts Hit 18-year Low in August; Mortgage Prepayments Continue to Rise in Lower Interest Rate Environment – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Batchelor & Kimball, Inc. – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Announces Acquisition of Compass Analytics – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Black Knight Inc.: Black Knight Mortgage Monitor: Servicer Retention Rates Improve Significantly Among Rate-Driven Refinance Transactions; Cash-Out Refi Retention Still Lackluster – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to mortgage and real estate industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Technology; and Data and Analytics. It has a 57.68 P/E ratio. It offers software and hosting solutions, such as mortgage origination and servicing, processing, and workflow management software applications, as well as related support and services.