Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD); CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering CanWel Building (TSE:CWX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CanWel Building had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) rating on Friday, February 15. Raymond James has “Hold” rating and $4.8 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) rating on Friday, February 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $4.8 target. See CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $4.8 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $4.8 Downgrade

Analysts expect Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 44.83% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_BAD’s profit would be $15.07M giving it 28.12 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Badger Daylighting Ltd.’s analysts see 162.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 81,909 shares traded. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s (TSE:CWX) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett on how observing human behavior has influenced his investing – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider NÃœRNBERGER Beteiligungs-AG (FRA:NBG6)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada and the Western United States. The company has market cap of $354.25 million. The firm sells adhesives; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation, insulation, interior finishing, and outdoor living products; roofing and accessories; and siding and trim, underlayment, and security and doorware products. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. It also offers wood pressure treating services.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 147,977 shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Badger Daylighting had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Thursday, March 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAD in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The Company’s Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. It has a 26.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

More notable recent Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Badger Daylighting Ltd.â€™s (TSE:BAD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 92% – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.