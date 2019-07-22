Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE); AECON GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (AEGXF) SI Decreased By 63.46%

AECON GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had a decrease of 63.46% in short interest. AEGXF’s SI was 11,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 63.46% from 30,100 shares previously. With 21,300 avg volume, 1 days are for AECON GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)’s short sellers to cover AEGXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 200 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 59.22% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. ASTE’s profit would be $9.46M giving it 18.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Astec Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 255,047 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries

More recent Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aecon Group Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Aecon: Strong Dividends From The Construction Industry – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIRTT Environmental Solutions – The Future Of Construction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Aecon Group Inc. provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $916.36 million. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $693.27 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Astec Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 651,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 13,914 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 20,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 33,206 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co reported 7,322 shares stake. Dean Capital Mngmt invested in 21,380 shares or 1.36% of the stock. California Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 169,584 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,247 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 8,829 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). John G Ullman & Associates invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

More notable recent Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Astec (ASTE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s Second Quarter Conference Call July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Astec (ASTE) to Gain From Improving Markets Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.