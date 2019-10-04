Analysts See $0.42 EPS for Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD); Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 18 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 12 cut down and sold stock positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.04 million shares, up from 4.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) to report $0.42 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.64% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_AD’s profit would be $15.34M giving it 11.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Alaris Royalty Corp.’s analysts see -26.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 39,195 shares traded. Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The company has market cap of $699.69 million. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as gas and oil resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc. The company has market cap of $245.04 million. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

