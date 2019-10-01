Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE); RCM Technologies (RCMT) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. WRE’s profit would be $33.07 million giving it 16.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s analysts see -12.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 62,566 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 7 cut down and sold their positions in RCM Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.35 million shares, down from 3.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.3 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development. It has a 285.31 P/E ratio. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RCMT’s profit will be $647,792 for 15.07 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RCM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $39.06 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.