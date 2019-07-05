Analysts See $0.41 EPS for United States Cellular (USM); Markston International Has Upped By $444,323 Its At&T (T) Position

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. USM’s profit would be $35.41M giving it 28.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, United States Cellular Corporation’s analysts see -33.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 72,744 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 23.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM

Markston International Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 14,333 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Markston International Llc holds 468,776 shares with $14.70M value, up from 454,443 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $250.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 16.28M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Share Price Has Gained 20% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United States Cellular Corporation (USM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sell Towers: Morgan Stanley Says US Cellular Should Unload Real Estate, Upgrades Stock – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NOMD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold United States Cellular Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 7,120 shares. Sei Investments Co stated it has 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 37,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 6,758 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 1,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De reported 206 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 5,205 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 9,154 shares. Brandywine Ltd has 53 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 25,097 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.26% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Company invested 0.25% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM).

Among 2 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United States Cellular had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 6 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 25.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Markston International Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stake by 7,875 shares to 72,754 valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,800 shares and now owns 68,422 shares. Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 803,493 shares. Bonness invested in 1.04% or 51,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 7.71 million shares. 721,024 are owned by Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 7,640 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Fl invested in 44,483 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Bainco Invsts has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 0.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas Yale Corp stated it has 420,056 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 8,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Llc invested in 7.76M shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,445 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 0.35% or 6.19M shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd stated it has 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).