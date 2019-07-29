Analysts See $-0.41 EPS for TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX); Rbb Bancorp (RBB) Shorts Up By 47.86%

Analysts expect TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 7 after the close.After having $-4.86 EPS previously, TransMedics Group, Inc.’s analysts see -91.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 6,430 shares traded. TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rbb Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had an increase of 47.86% in short interest. RBB's SI was 76,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 47.86% from 51,400 shares previously. With 23,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Rbb Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)'s short sellers to cover RBB's short positions. The SI to Rbb Bancorp's float is 0.58%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 41,952 shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. Some Historical RBB News: 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, FIRST AMERICAN WILL DESIGNATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO SERVE ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RBB; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: First American's Yu Will Be Appointed Vice Chairman; 16/03/2018 RBB Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RBB, FIRST AMERICAN TRANSACTION VALUED AT $116.8M; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp: Addition of First American Will Enable RBB to Surpass $2.5 Billion in Total Assets; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Incur Tangible Book Value Per Shr Dilution of About 4.1% Upon Closing; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – FIRST AMERICAN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp, First American Aggregate Transaction Value Is About $116.8 Million; 23/04/2018 – RBB Bancorp Expects to Continue Expanding in NYC and Other Regions; 23/04/2018 – RBB BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF FIRST AMERICAN'S SHAREHOLDERS

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking services and products to the Chinese-American communities in the Los Angeles area. The company has market cap of $401.95 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular and business checking, senior citizen checking, NOW checking, money market, savings, time certificate of deposits, IRA CD, college student checking, and attorney trustÂ–IOLTA. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers residential mortgage loans for individual consumers, as well as small business, commercial and industrial, and real estate and construction loans; and lines of credit, SBA loans, and trade finance.

