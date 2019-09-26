Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE); Kellogg Company (K) SI Decreased By 7.21%

Analysts expect Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. TGE’s profit would be $115.35 million giving it 12.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Tallgrass Energy, LP’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 718,872 shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) had a decrease of 7.21% in short interest. K’s SI was 17.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.21% from 18.43 million shares previously. With 2.28M avg volume, 8 days are for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s short sellers to cover K’s short positions. The SI to Kellogg Company’s float is 5.01%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 874,561 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

Among 3 analysts covering Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tallgrass Energy has $26 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $21.83’s average target is 9.15% above currents $20 stock price. Tallgrass Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $70.29 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.48M was made by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Monday, June 10.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.87 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.75 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 0.22% above currents $64.19 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research. Goldman Sachs upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Buckingham Research.