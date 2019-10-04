Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE); Consolidated Water Co LTD (CWCO) Sentiment Is 1.23

Analysts expect Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. TGE’s profit would be $115.35 million giving it 12.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Tallgrass Energy, LP’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 128,653 shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.

Consolidated Water Co LTD (CWCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 37 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased stakes in Consolidated Water Co LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 7.89 million shares, up from 7.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Consolidated Water Co LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 23 New Position: 14.

Among 2 analysts covering Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tallgrass Energy has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is -1.25% below currents $20 stock price. Tallgrass Energy had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for 121,638 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 20,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.17% invested in the company for 67,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 95,205 shares.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $242.70 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Bulk, and Services. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. It uses reverse osmosis technology to produce potable water from seawater.

Analysts await Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CWCO’s profit will be $2.40 million for 25.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.