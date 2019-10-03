Analysts See $-0.41 EPS for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR); Cubesmart (CUBE) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report $-0.41 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 59.00% from last quarter’s $-1 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 242,150 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance

Cubesmart (CUBE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 109 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 88 sold and decreased their stakes in Cubesmart. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 178.35 million shares, up from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cubesmart in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 71 Increased: 80 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 17.79% more from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.35 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $83.26 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.68 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.