Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI); AGILITI DELAWARE (AGLY) SI Decreased By 76.92%

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 19.61% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. SOI’s profit would be $19.51 million giving it 8.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 298,468 shares traded. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has declined 2.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SOI News: 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Mgmt Buys Into Solaris Oilfield; 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 10/04/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Closes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys Into Solaris Oilfield; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 23/05/2018 – Solaris Water Midstream Begins Operation of Its Pecos Star System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOI); 20/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Power Cells Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPCL); 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q EPS 23c

AGILITI INC DELAWARE (OTCMKTS:AGLY) had a decrease of 76.92% in short interest. AGLY’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 76.92% from 3,900 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for AGILITI INC DELAWARE (OTCMKTS:AGLY)’s short sellers to cover AGLY’s short positions. It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering SolarisOilfieldInfrastructure (NYSE:SOI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SolarisOilfieldInfrastructure has $1900 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18’s average target is 33.14% above currents $13.52 stock price. SolarisOilfieldInfrastructure had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SOI in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes gas and oil equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $643.27 million.

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s equipment solutions primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including nation's premier healthcare institutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's clinical engineering solutions offer maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.