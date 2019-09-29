Analysts See $0.41 EPS for SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK); ICONIC BRANDS (ICNB) Shorts Lowered By 22.9%

ICONIC BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:ICNB) had a decrease of 22.9% in short interest. ICNB’s SI was 30,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.9% from 39,300 shares previously. With 99,700 avg volume, 0 days are for ICONIC BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:ICNB)’s short sellers to cover ICNB’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5. About 50,394 shares traded. Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.13% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. SMBK’s profit would be $5.72 million giving it 12.89 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, SmartFinancial, Inc.’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 15,690 shares traded. SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has declined 15.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SmartFinancial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBK); 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Reports Record $0.30 Earnings per Common Share for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 FINLAB FASTBILL, KONTIST LAUNCH ‘SMART FINANCIAL ASSISTANT’,; 18/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 01/05/2018 – SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Southern Community Bank; 04/04/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to Participate in a Fireside Chat at IFM and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial; 06/04/2018 – SmartFinancial: SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. APPOINTS TUCKER AND WICKS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Apr 06

Iconic Brands, Inc. produces wines.

Another recent and important Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Iconic Brands begins product expansion into International Markets – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018.